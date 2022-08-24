Pet Pics Sweepstakes: More cute and handsome friends

Wonderful photos of your great pets make up another week of Pet Pics. To enter the sweepstakes and submit your photo to our album, visit the Play tab at KTVZ.COM.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.