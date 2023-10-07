Powerball jackpot rises to an estimated $1.4 billion for tonight’s drawing

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Lottery players have the chance to win big tonight, with the Powerball jackpot soaring to an estimated $1.4 billion for Saturday’s drawing after there was no grand prize winner Wednesday.

The jackpot will bear out a cash value of around $614.0 million, according to the Powerball website. Winners can choose to either receive their prize in one lump-sum payment or in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

If a lucky player takes home the grand prize, they would be the winner of the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The prize up for grabs Saturday would also be the fifth largest US lottery jackpot, Powerball says.

But players shouldn’t get their hopes too high: The chances of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292,201,338.00, according to Powerball. The drawing will be streamed live at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Powerball has had no grand prize winner since July 19, when a single ticket sold in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was the 33rd consecutive with no jackpot winner. The numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and Powerball 1.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion prize, won by a lucky sole ticket in November 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.