What’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2023

New York (CNN) — Veterans Day honors active and former US service members. Usually, the federal holiday is celebrated on November 11.

However, since that day falls on a Saturday this year, some observed the holiday on Friday, November 10.

Here’s what will be open and closed on November 11 for Veterans Day 2023.

Banking

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and TD Bank will all be closed on Saturday.

Citibank said it will be closed on Saturday, but told customers to check timings online as its hours vary by location.

As always, customers can utilize ATMs or online banking services.

Delivery services

UPS will be operating as usual on Saturday. FedEx will close FedEx Ground, FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight on Saturday. All other services will be open.

The United States Postal Service said it will close post offices on Saturday, “with no mail delivery or retail services.”

Government services

Make sure to double-check if your local services are open that day. For example, the New York Public Library and Atlanta, Georgia’s Fulton County Library System will be closed on Saturday.

Retailers

Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger and other grocery chains will be open on Saturday. Make sure to check with local stores and retailers for alternate hours.

