Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Breaking news: Charlie Munger, friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, dies

By
Published 1:14 PM

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

New York (CNN) — Charlie Munger, a billionaire and long-time friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, has died.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a press release that Munger passed “peacefully” on Tuesday morning in a California hospital.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” CEO Warren Buffett said in the release.

Charles Thomas Munger, known by his nickname, “Charlie,” was born on January, 1, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska. Munger served in the US Army during World War II after leaving the University of Michigan in 1943 at the age of 19. Following the war, Munger attended Harvard Law School and graduated with honors in 1948 and moved to Southern California where he practiced real estate law. Munger met Buffett in 1959 at a dinner when Munger was in Omaha for his father’s funeral. Munger and Buffett struck up a fast friendship.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content