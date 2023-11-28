Breaking news: Charlie Munger, friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, dies

New York (CNN) — Charlie Munger, a billionaire and long-time friend and business partner of Warren Buffett, has died.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a press release that Munger passed “peacefully” on Tuesday morning in a California hospital.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” CEO Warren Buffett said in the release.

Charles Thomas Munger, known by his nickname, “Charlie,” was born on January, 1, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska. Munger served in the US Army during World War II after leaving the University of Michigan in 1943 at the age of 19. Following the war, Munger attended Harvard Law School and graduated with honors in 1948 and moved to Southern California where he practiced real estate law. Munger met Buffett in 1959 at a dinner when Munger was in Omaha for his father’s funeral. Munger and Buffett struck up a fast friendship.

