Frosty Start To A Fair Day

After a cold start, we are expecting another mild day across the High Desert. Sunny skies will be accompanied by pretty average daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. Breezes will be gentle out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the teens. Those gentle SE breezes will stick with us through the night into tomorrow morning.

These pleasant conditions will be repeated Wednesday, but that is when we will see a few more clouds build in across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy by Wednesday night. A 20% chance of mixed showers will settle in Thursday and Thursday night. After a slight chance of those showers stretching into Friday morning, skies will become mostly cloudy. Some clearing will continue into Saturday as the storm moves out of the area. It will, however, leave behind a lot of cold air. Friday and Saturday will see highs in the mid 30's and lows in the teens. A weak system will bring a slight chance of mixed showers Sunday followed by some clearing Monday.

