Powell Butte resident wins big at National Reined Cow Horse Assn. competition

Shane Steffen wins the title of 'World's Greatest Horseman'

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shane Steffen of Powell Butte has been named the 2021 World’s Greatest Horseman at the National Reined Cow Horse Association competition in Fort Worth, Texas.

A total of 11 horsemen and horsewomen competed in the finals of the NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman title, but it was Steffen, along with his partner Gunna Be A Smartie, that came out on top during the 12-day National Reined Cow Horse Association Celebration of Champions.

Steffen, competing in the event for the third time, and the 2012 mare owned by McSpyder Ranch of Bend achieved an 894 composite that bested the field by 12 points.

NewsChannel 21's Leslie Cano talked with Steffen today about his big win and the work that went into earning the title. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.