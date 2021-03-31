Skip to Content
C.O. grocery workers finally eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many people across Central Oregon have been able to work remotely since the onset of the pandemic, but grocery store employees are one of the largest groups that has never had that as an option.

But according to the Oregon Health Authority, those on the frontlines are now finally eligible for a COVID-19, after months of patiently waiting since the initial rollout in Deschutes County back in December.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke with grocery workers in Bend who say it's about time, after 13 months of putting their health and safety on the line to serve the community.

He'll have the full story on First at Ten on Fox.

