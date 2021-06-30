OSU-Cascades students contribute to help make new Student Success Center a reality

News

Students increased fees to help fund new facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- OSU-Cascades is officially getting a new Student Success Center, a project that will begin in 2022. And current students are helping make it happen.

The Oregon Legislature approved $13.8 million in state-backed bonds to fund the new building.

However, funding isn't just coming from lawmakers -- OSU-Cascades students will be paying $5 million that will contribute to the project.

Students voted to increase their student fees to help fund the center, which is expected to be finished in 2023. Most of these students will not get to experience the new building, as they will graduate before the project is complete.

