Mid Oregon Credit Union kicks off annual school supplies drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union has kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools drive that supports students in need throughout Central Oregon.

Mid Oregon is collecting school supplies and cash donations from members and the community throughout August at its seven branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters. Mid Oregon members can also donate online at midoregon.com. For a school supply wish list, visit Mid Oregon’s community webpage https://www.midoregon.com/about/community.shtml.

Supplies 4 Schools donations and funds stay in the local communities where they are collected. Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network and school districts to distribute supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who lack the necessities to succeed at school.

Last year, Mid Oregon’s Supplies 4 School drive raised $2,725, in addition to donated supplies, for Central Oregon students.

“We’ve experienced challenging times, and many local families need assistance equipping their kids for the school year,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations for Mid Oregon Credit Union. “We hope our members and the community will continue the tradition of giving generously to this cause.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 40,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $555 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, visit midoregon.com. To view the latest Mid Oregon job openings and apply, visit midoregon.com/careers.

Family Access Network (FAN) offers assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources to help children flourish in school and life. FAN is unique to Central Oregon, located in nearly all public schools across Central Oregon. Working through a dedicated FAN advocate, a child or parent is connected to essential services such as food, shelter, heating, health care, clothing, and more. Learn more at familyaccessnetwork.org.