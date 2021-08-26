Oregon Health Authority releases details of exceptions to COVID-19 vaccination mandates

News

For health care, education staff: 'Medical exemption to the COVID vaccine is extremely rare'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Oregon Health Authority has released detailed guidelines for health care and school employees seeking COVID-19 vaccination exceptions from the vaccination mandate put in place by Gov. Kate Brown with an Oct 18 deadline.

Medical and religious exemptions are available.

Jessica LeBlanc, chief health officer for Mosaic Medical in Bend, said Thursday that those looking to be medically exempt from the vaccination mandate might be in for a surprise.

"Medical exemption to the COVID vaccine is extremely rare," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said very few people will likely be able to claim a medical exception, noting that only those who have had a severe anaphylactic reaction when receiving a first dose of the COVID vaccination or are allergic to any of the components in the vaccine will qualify.

The Oregon Health Authority said a medical exception must be corroborated by a document signed by a medical provider, who is not the individual seeking the exception, on a form prescribed by the OHA, certifying that the individual has a physical or mental impairment that limits the individual’s ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination based on a specified medical diagnosis, and that specifies whether the impairment is temporary in nature or permanent.

For a religious exception, it must be corroborated by a document, on a form prescribed by the OHA and signed by the individual, stating that the individual is requesting an exception from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on the basis of a sincerely held religious belief and including a statement describing the way in which the vaccination requirement conflicts with the religious observance, practice, or belief of the individual.

Many official fear the COVID-19 vaccination mandate will further impact the employee shortage in the affected occupation groups.

Last week, officials with both the Oregon Nurses Association and a local school district said they feared employees would leave before having to abide by the mandate.

The Redmond School Board learned Wednesday evening that seven licensed employees including teachers and 17 classified employees including janitors and bus drivers have resigned. Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline said the reasons ranged from being burned out to finding something else to do or "cashing out" amid high property values. He also said they'd asked staffers to wait until the district and its lawyer could review the new OHA rules.

LeBlanc says recent FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccination has helped.



"This will help some of those people that may have been on the fence about their decision make the decision to get vaccinated," LeBlanc said.