3 people, including 18-yo, dead in quadruple shooting

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left three people dead and one person in critical condition.

It happened near 8th and Cherry around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Police say four people were shot at. A 36-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman all died from their injuries.

We’re told a 19-year-old man is still alive and in critical condition.

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at Crime Stoppers 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

