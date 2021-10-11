Latin dance classes focus on building community

CNN - Regional

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Betsy Guerrero and Matt Woida are not just partners in life, but also on the dance floor.

As husband and wife, they own Mezclando Milwaukee, offering a variety of classes out of their studio in the Bay View neighborhood.

Guerro and Woida teach a “mixed-style” of dance with elements of salsa, bachata, and cumbia.

The couple says that dance is part of the foundation of their relationship.

“When I met Matt, we had a very similar interest in working with people and building community and creating something that was for everybody,” Wodia told WISN 12.

Classes are available this month on Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Delaware House.

