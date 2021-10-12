Carfax: 1.7 million vehicles in North Carolina have an unfixed safety recall

News

By Diane Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — Do you have an open recall on your car that is a potential safety issue? According to the National Safety Council, right now there are over 53 million cars on the road with safety recalls that need to be repaired.

Carfax says 1.7 million of those vehicles are in NC with unfixed recalls and a third of those are in the Raleigh/Durham area. These recalls could include potentially dangerous problems. Matt Amodio’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends with second-longest winning streak

“Unfixed recalled cars can cause serious injuries or even death if they remain unfixed, so a longer a recalled car goes unfixed, the greater the chance of that recalled part potentially failing,” Carfax’s Chris Casso said.

You can easily check for free to see if your car has an open recall. Either on Carfax’s website or their app Car Care.

If you put in your VIN or license plate, it will tell you if there is an open recall and even alert you on new recalls. If your car does have an open recall, contact the dealership right away and you can get it repaired for free.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.