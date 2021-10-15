19-year-old Milwaukee woman found dead in apartment; 3-month-old child found alive

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating the death Thursday, Oct. 14, of a 19-year-old woman found dead in her apartment with her infant child.

Authorities identified the woman as 19-year-old Audrey Autumn Davis of Milwaukee.

Records show Davis gave birth to the baby in July of 2021.

Police responded to the area of 27th and Wisconsin around 6:55 a.m. Thursday for a call regarding a foul odor coming from an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the residence before locating the deceased body of Davis, along with a young child believed to be 2-3-months old.

Officials say no obvious trauma was observed.

The infant was found in the bedroom on Davis’ bed, alive but appearing to be very dehydrated, with a dull cry.

First responders reportedly rushed the infant to Children’s Wisconsin to receive immediate care.

Neighbors reported that Davis was last known to be alive on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Records indicate that the tenant living in the apartment above Davis originally contacted police for a welfare check, with complaints of a foul odor coming from the residence below.

Milwaukee police say hallway security cameras are currently being reviewed in order to gather a more accurate timeline.

