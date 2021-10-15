Albuquerque homeless shelters preparing for influx of visitors as temperatures drop

By Breana Albizu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — With the arrival of cool weather comes the need for warm shelters in New Mexico.

In the Albuquerque metro area, nonprofit organizations and shelters are already preparing for an influx of visitors, especially those that make up the city’s homeless population.

“We want to make sure that they have the blankets they need, or sleeping bags if we have them, warm clothing, and food,” Danny Whatley, director at The Rock at NoonDay, said.

The day shelter has operated since 1982 and typically serves approximately 200,000 meals a year.

However, the coronavirus pandemic brought a new challenge.

The homeless shelter has been closed to the public since March 2020, with no tables, beds, or people in sight.

“We weren’t able to open the facility and provide those things that the homeless really need, as far as bathrooms and showers and laundry, and even just a place to sit down,” Whatley said.

For months, The Rock at NoonDay has only provided curbside meals to those in need.

Whatley adds the shelter normally provides 150 meals a day, five days a week.

Now, with the start of the fall season and cooler temperatures arriving in the Duke City, the shelter is ready for a new change.

Staff say they hope to completely open their doors on Nov. 9, and preparations are well underway.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work this last month, before we actually open up the doors,” Whatley said. “Cleaning, painting, and doing other things that need to be done.”

Just over 2 miles away in southwest Albuquerque sits the Good Shepherd Shelter.

“The beds are always full. They’re always full,” Charles Schreiner, director of operations, said.

For 71 years, the men’s shelter has provided warm meals and temporary housing. Recovery programs are also available for men with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as those who need help with employment and permanent housing.

The facility typically houses 70 people a day.

“There’s so many homeless people that are addicted,” Schreiner said. “If they don’t address the issue, they’re always going to be addicted.”

Like The Rock at NoonDay, the men’s shelter is providing curbside meals instead of dine-in options for everyone, including women and children.

As the cold months arrive, staff say they will notice an uptick in visitors in need of a place to stay overnight.

While accommodations will be made, like additional sleeping bags and hygiene products, Schreiner adds certain COVID-19 safety protocols will need to be followed.

“Everyone that comes in at night has to get their temperature taken,” Schreiner said. “Also, the men that are in the program here need to be vaccinated. It can be challenging, but it works out fine.”

Volunteers at the shelter will also be requested, depending on the need.

“Somehow, it seems like God provides for us. We’re doing God’s work,” Schreiner said.

Both shelters say warm clothing items, like jackets, socks and gloves, are often demanded during the fall and winter months.

