Michigan awards $4.5M to replace lead service lines

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw received a $4,500,973 loan from the state of Michigan to help with the removal and replacement of drinking water lead service lines throughout the city.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded the funds through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Through this supplemental funding, EGLE has awarded more than $102 million in principal forgiveness loans to disadvantaged communities that are working on lead service line removal projects.

“It’s rewarding that our efforts have paid off and we will receive this money,” said Paul Reinsch, director of water and waste water treatment. “We understand the importance of clean safe drinking water for public heath, and we want to maximize the benefit our community receives from these funds.”

An estimated 1,000 lead service lines will be replaced with the additional $4.5 million while the projects take place during the next three years. This funding will help cut down the additional fees on customers’ bills and speed up the replacement of service lines, the city of Saginaw stated.

The city of Saginaw was one of 37 communities throughout the state to receive the funds. The funding will be given to the municipalities in the form of a loan in which the principal amount is forgiven.

“I appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to ensure our citizens have access to clean, safe drinking water,” Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said. “This highlights the commitment of our Water Treatment Staff to protect public health and improve the quality of life in Saginaw. The funding from the Michigan Clean Water Plan will help move the City of Saginaw forward and lay the groundwork for growth and resiliency for generations to come.”

In 2019, the city of Saginaw implemented a program to replace all lead service lines throughout the city’s drinking water system. This was in response to laws enacted by the state of Michigan requiring the removal and replacement of lead service lines in all municipalities.

Saginaw also applied for funding as a disadvantaged community through the Michigan Clean Water Plan in October 2020. The city council approved the project’s plan and the preliminary funding report was published by EGLE in August. The final report, which announced the allocation of funds to the city, was published last month. Spicer Group has been working with the city of Saginaw to design and plan the replacement of lead service lines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.