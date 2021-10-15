Police: North Carolina missing girl last seen leaving Emergency Room

By WLOS Staff

RUTHERFORDTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from Rutherfordton.

Jasmine Nichole Williamson was last seen Thursday, Oct.14, at around 4 p.m. at the Rutherford Regional Emergency Room in Rutherfordton.

Authorities say she left, walking toward the direction of Twitty Ford Road and the old golf course property.

Jasmine is a white female with hazel eyes and black and red hair. She’s 5’2″ tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Jasmine was entered missing by Forest City Police Department on Sept. 5, 2021, and was found on Oct. 14, 2021, near the state line in the company of a Joseph Dylan Hall.

Authorities say she also could be in the company of a Ethan Yelton.

