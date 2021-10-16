95 animals seized from unlicensed Portland rescue now eligible for adoption

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Nearly 100 animals that were seized from an unlicensed facility in northeast Portland last year are now eligible for adoption, according to Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS).

An investigation began in Aug. 2020 when MCAS received complaints about the conditions at Woofin Palooza, which was a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets located in the 2300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Following an inspection, MCAS, along with the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, executed a search warrant at the business on Aug. 11, 2020 and seized 52 dogs and 65 cats from the property.

On Thursday, MCAS announced a Multnomah County judge determined that 89 of the 117 animals seized should be forfeited to animal services. Six kittens born in care since the seizure were also included in the forfeiture, for a total of 95 animals. The status of the remaining animals will be determined at a later date.

“Multnomah County greatly appreciates the community members and staff who stepped forward in such a significant way when we were experiencing such a major increase in the shelter population during an ongoing public health crisis,” said MCAS Director Wade Sadler.

MCAS says foster volunteers who have cared for the animals over the past year will be invited to adopt them. Remaining animals not adopted by their foster volunteers will need new homes.

Available animals at MCAS can be viewed here.

In May, the owners of Woofin Palooza, Tori Head and Samantha Miller, were both charged with 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft, and 15 counts of second-degree forgery.

