One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police say

By Jason Hanna, CNN

A constable’s deputy was killed and two others were wounded when they were shot from behind outside a bar in Houston, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.

One person was taken into custody, though authorities didn’t immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

“We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind … with a rifle,” Jones said.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.