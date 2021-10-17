Churches in Texas gather for Atlanta United event

By KTBS Staff

ATLANTA, Texas (KTBS) — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Plaza on Main Street to worship and pray over Cass County, Texas.

There was live music and moments of prayer for the country, families, schools, businesses, and government leaders.

The event called “Atlanta United” was created last year during the pandemic to exercise the power of church and bring the community together.

Organizers say it was so successful, they decided to make it an annual event.

“We created this for a reason, for us to be able to come together, encourage each other and lift our faith. That is the whole entire reasoning for it,” explained Keith & Anita Hampton, GT Church.

There were 14 denominations represented at the event.

Pastors from each church took turns praying for the community.

