Shiloh, oldest African-American community in Asheville, holds annual historic celebration

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Shiloh Community hosted its annual Historic Shiloh Community Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Shiloh Community Association, along with several other organizations and volunteers, gathered at the Shiloh Community Garden to commemorate the anniversary of the association.

There were games, food, live music and more as community members finally got the chance to celebrate in person again.

“This is the first event that we’ve been able to have since COVID. This is our anniversary for the association, and it’s our 21st anniversary, so we’re going to have an anniversary cupcake.”

Those in attendance also had the chance to make purchases that went towards scholarships for children in the community.

Established in the 1880s, Shiloh is the oldest African-American community in Asheville.

