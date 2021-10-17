Witness in Michigan shares story of being at Genesee Valley Mall as gunshots started

By JAMIE SHERROD, JAMES PAXSON

JAMIE SHERROD, JAMES PAXSON (WNEM) — Terrifying moments for some shoppers in mid-Michigan Saturday afternoon after police say gunfire erupted at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township.

Authorities say two people were shot and are listed in critical condition. Shots were fired around 3 p.m. near the JC Penney wing.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” an anonymous shopper said. “I went to the mall to meet up with a girlfriend and she wanted to go get sneakers at Villa.”

“I was looking at shoes and then I heard that gunshot and I heard another one and then I just booked it I started running,” the shopper said.

“I literally had to run past the group of men that were fighting to get out of the store,” the shopper said.

Once the woman made it outside of the mall, she was able to meet up with her friend who was also terrified, but thankfully okay.

Police tell TV5, this is the second shooting on the mall property this year. Earlier this year there was a shooting outside of the mall.

This shooting happened after a physical altercation between two groups of people. As the altercation became more violent multiple handguns were drawn and shots fired between the two groups of people.

“From my point of view, it was so sad to see that these are young men that even if they’re not hurt and killed, they’re still ruining their lives,” the shopper said.

It was a close call that she won’t forget. The woman said it will be a while before she decides to shop at the Genesee Valley Mall again.

“I really try to shop small and support local I feel like our community really needs it but I don’t see myself going back to the valley any time soon having experienced what I did today,” the shopper said.

