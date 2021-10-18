Homicide suspect found dead, 3-yo still missing

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing 3-year-old boy named Major P. Harris. An update released by the Wisconsin Crime Network Sunday night, Oct. 17, revealed that the missing child, Major P Harris, is still missing.

However, the homicide suspect in this case has reportedly been found dead by Milwaukee police.

The Milwaukee Police Department announced Sunday night Oct. 17, that at approximately 4:01 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee police officers approached a house near 31st and Custer that authorities believed to contain the suspect.

Police say that around fifteen minutes after Milwaukee police arrived at that house, at least two gunshots were fired that are believed by officers to have been initiated from within the house.

Authorities reportedly made entry into the house soon thereafter and located the homicide suspect with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police say no law enforcement officer discharged a firearm at any time during the incident.

Police say that missing child, Major P Harris, is the son of a homicide victim who was found deceased near 37th and Clarke.

Authorities report that the vehicle of interest, 2008 black Chevrolet Equinox, SUV, WI plate ABE2804 has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Published: 8:59 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing 3-year-old boy named Major P. Harris.

An Amber Alert was activated on Saturday, Oct 16.

Officials say Harris is the son of a homicide victim who was found dead near 37th and Clarke.

Harris may be with Jaheem K. Clark, who is a person of interest in the homicide, officials say.

Harris was last seen near the crime scene around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Police say the vehicle of interest is a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin plate: ABE2804.

Harris is described by police as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, light complexion Black, thin build, black hair in four shoulder length zig zag braids, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue basketball shorts, and no shoes/socks. Officials say Harris has delayed speech and a small abrasion on his right cheek.

Clark is described as a 20-year-old Black man, 5’10 in height, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

