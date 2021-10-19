Louisville World War II veteran takes dream flight in biplane: ‘I felt young again’

By WLKY Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — “When I was in the air, I felt young again.”

That’s what Frank Waters, a World War II veteran living in Louisville, said when he took flight earlier this month.

Waters served in the 669th Field Artillery Battalion in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a Gun Crewman for medium artillery from 1944 to 1946, supervising the handling and storing of ammunition.

He received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon and two Overseas Service Bars during his time in the military.

And recently, he was honored further through an organization called Dream Flight, which took him up into a biplane.

“This dream flight was something else I won’t forget. I really felt special and it sure did mean a lot to me … I might be aging but up there it was like I hadn’t aged a bit,” Waters said.

The flight took off from Bowman Airfield and lasted nearly 45 minutes. He even got to fly over some places that were important to him.

Waters currently lives at Morning Pointe senior living facility.

“My dad is a true southern gentleman. He is kind and friendly and loves living at Morning Pointe. He has made so many friends there and considers it his home,” his daughter, Lynn, said.

