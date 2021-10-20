Humane Society of Missouri rescues 97 dogs from breeder near Lake of the Ozarks

By KMOV.com Staff

ST. LOUIS (KCTV) — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued nearly 100 dogs from a breeder in Urbana, Missouri.

The dogs arrived at the Humane Society’s location on Macklind Avenue in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Some of the puppies rescued are as young as 10 weeks old. Authorities say the breeder was working without a license and keeping the dogs in sub-standard conditions.

“They were living in small kennels, they didn’t have room to run, they didn’t have room to play, some of them didn’t have access to daylight,” said Ella Frank with the Humane Society of Missouri.

The Humane Society says the dogs will be ready for adoption on an individual basis. You can see when they are ready for adoption by visiting hsmo.org.

