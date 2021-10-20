Police: 3 dead, 2 critically injured in domestic-related shooting in Kenosha

By WDJT Staff

KENOSHA, Wisconsn (WDJT) — Three people are dead and two others are critically hurt after a shooting inside a Kenosha home early Wednesday, Oct. 20. Police say it happened just after midnight near 6th Avenue and 40th Place. Officials were called to the scene after unintelligible screaming could be heard over a 911 call.

According to police, the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident and officials believe the person responsible for the shooting is one of people found dead.

Police identified the deceased victims as an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The deceased suspect is a 24-year-old man.

According to KPD, the two victims in critical condition — identified as a 14-year-old boy and 35-year-old woman — were transported to the hospital, one via Flight for Life.

