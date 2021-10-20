Police: Argument turns to gunfire at pizza shop

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A fight escalated to gunfire and a police chase overnight in Smyrna after a man pulled out his firearm and started shooting.

It happened at a local pizza establishment along Highlands Parkway SE.

Smyrna police say shots were fired and the shooter attempted to flee the scene, but struck a police car in the process.

A brief pursuit ensued and officers used a pit maneuver to ultimately end the chase and capture the man.

In the end, no one was shot. The shooter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An investigation is expected to continue when he is released from hospital.

