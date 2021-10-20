Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:29 AM

Police: Argument turns to gunfire at pizza shop

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA (WGCL) — A fight escalated to gunfire and a police chase overnight in Smyrna after a man pulled out his firearm and started shooting.

It happened at a local pizza establishment along Highlands Parkway SE.

Smyrna police say shots were fired and the shooter attempted to flee the scene, but struck a police car in the process.

A brief pursuit ensued and officers used a pit maneuver to ultimately end the chase and capture the man.

In the end, no one was shot. The shooter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An investigation is expected to continue when he is released from hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content