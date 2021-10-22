Oregon FBI warns of ‘bomb threat’ scam, includes ransom demand, death threats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI in Portland said Friday it has received several reports through its Internet Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov) of a new threat that businesses and agencies across the state of Oregon are receiving. The language in every case appears to be very similar.

The threat message says that the bad actor has planted bombs in the organization and that if anyone contacts police, the bombs will be detonated remotely. There is a demand for a payment of $5,000 to $20,000, to be made through an email or cryptocurrency address.

The messages also include death threats to the recipients and their families.

So far, the threats are targeting internet service providers, education institutions and health care providers.

If you receive such a threat, the FBI recommends that you do NOT pay the ransom and that you notify them at www.ic3.gov.