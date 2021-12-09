McCarthy returns to Cowboys: ‘We’re going to win this game’

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is declaring his team will beat Washington as he returns from a 10-day absence because of a positive COVID-19 test. McCarthy’s confidence about winning Sunday comes after a long answer about the team’s offense. Washington is responding as expected. Defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor says “the only guarantee in this world is death and taxes.” Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is happy to hear such words from his coach.