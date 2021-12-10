Browns sign veteran P Colquitt with Gillan on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt after placing regular Jamie Gillan on the COVID-19 reserve list. Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons with Kansas City, was released by Atlanta earlier this week. He averaged a career-best 47.7 yards per punt in six games. The 39-year-old will handle punting and holding duties Sunday against Baltimore after the Browns placed Gillan and Anthony Walker Jr. on the COVID-19 list. They can only be eligible to to play if they are asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period. Colquitt was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs. His younger brother, Britton, punted for the Browns from 2016-18.