Three Sisters Lions Club’s Holiday Faire features art, other works by talented C. Oregonians

Holiday Faire showcases talent across Central Oregon

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For people desiring to get thoughtful gifts for friends and family during the holiday season, the Three Sisters Lions Club is hosting a 10th year of showcasing art from around the Central Oregon community at the Three Sisters Lions Club Holiday Faire.

You'll find a variety of jellies, and hand-crafted kitchen decor in the event.

But that hardly scratches the surface.

“We have hand-blown glass, we have woodworking," event co-organizer Kathleen Davis said Sunday. "We have a new vendor this year that does our metal work. He’s totally Sisters local."

This year, the holiday faire, which began Nov. 26, is displaying art and other works from 33 vendors, and they’ll be doing so until Dec. 18. The event returned after COVID-19 forced its cancellation a year ago.

Lorna Myers is a vendor whose craft is sewing and quilting. She calls her main product Bernie Styles Wool Mittens.

“I upcycle old wool sweaters, or wool blend sweaters, and I make them into mittens and put a fleece lining in them, and they’re super super, super-warm," Myers said.

She said it all started when she made a pair of mittens for a friend two years ago. People liked them and requests started to flow in. Now, she’s decided to make them around the clock.

“They kept on calling me, saying ‘You need more mittens! You need more mittens!' This is really my first year of vending mittens, and I think I’ve sold about 50 pairs," Myers said.

She also hand-makes other items.

“I use scraps of Pendleton wool, left over from the outlet and I make zip pouches out of the Pendleton wool," she said.

And that's not where her creativity ends. With scraps of fleece, she also makes a colorful assortment of wool neck gaiters.

With requests coming in and demand going up, Myers said she’s also looking into patterns for children’s mittens.

On an environment-conscious note, she added her craft keeps fewer things from going into the landfill.

Davis points out the raffle is another unique feature about the event.

"The raffle baskets are donated to us, individual products through the merchants of Sisters," Davis said. "And then I put them together and we raffle them off. We have anywhere from a package for Hoodoo to go skiing, we have a children’s birthday party at the Cascade Indoor Sports with autobahn tickets, and we have golf packages.”

In the midst of all the colorful and artsy entertainment, Davis highlights the reason why the holiday faire is hosted.

A portion of the proceeds the vendors receive goes to the Three Sisters Lions Club to support various community needs.

"We raise funds for the (Lions) Sight and Hearing (program)," Davis said. "We need to assist the people who are in need of glasses and hearing (aids) and are also searching in, and working with the diabetic ends of it. We also do scholarships for the outgoing seniors, and we’re trying to get more of the children that are going into the trades instead of the four-year colleges, just to give them a help up, too, because they don’t get as much funds as the others.”