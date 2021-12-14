Long Island police official picked as 1st woman to lead NYPD

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island police official will be New York City’s next police commissioner, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Mayor-Elect Eric Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that his choice, Nassau County Police Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, “is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve.” The 49-year-old Sewell will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, the last two as commissioner. She’ll begin when Adams takes office Jan. 1.