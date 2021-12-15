Sisters from small town, duck hunters among tornado victims

By BRUCE SCHREINER and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Sisters from western Kentucky who worked at the only funeral home in their small town. A father and son from Florida who had traveled to Tennessee for a duck hunting trip. A grandfather who “stole the show” when he was around his grandchildren. A 2-month-old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat. Portraits of the victims from tornadoes that tore through the South and Midwest continued to emerge on Wednesday. President Joe Biden toured the devastation in Kentucky from the storms that left at least 88 people dead in multiple states.