US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years have passed since Congress directed the creation of an intelligence center to lead efforts to stop election interference by foreign adversaries. Sparking that move was Russia’s effort to subvert U.S. elections and sow discord among Americans. Yet the intelligence center is not even close to opening. Experts and intelligence officials broadly agree that the proposed Foreign Malign Influence Center is a good idea. But the intelligence community and Congress remain divided over the center’s mission, budget and size. Meanwhile, experts warn that adversaries are trying to damage an already divided American democracy.