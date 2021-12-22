Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet Catholic 44, Elmira 24

Clackamas 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53

Gresham 62, Sheldon 55

Henley 49, Ridgeview 41

Horizon Christian Hood River 59, Griswold 26

Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 44

Marist 58, Springfield 49

Sherwood 72, Wells 70

Taft 52, Culver 41

The Dalles 58, McLoughlin 39

Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=

Bandon 55, Lakeview 30

Myrtle Point 54, Colton 38

Capitol City Classic=

Cascade 59, Salem Academy 50

Corvallis 62, South Salem 53

McNary 66, Jefferson PDX 55

Rancho Christian, Calif. 50, Silverton 38

Roosevelt 69, Beaverton 60

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Phoenix 60, St. Mary's 52

Dwan Hurt Classic=

De La Salle 55, El Segundo, Calif. 39

Roby's Classic=

Astoria 70, Coquille 47

Tillamook 49, Estacada 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.

Skyview, Wash. vs. Sunset, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elmira 33, Blanchet Catholic 28

Grants Pass 50, Eureka, Calif. 42

Griswold 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 27

Lakeview 42, Bandon 31

Mohawk 33, Crow 25

Nelson 47, Century 30

Nixyaawii 69, Union 61

North Medford 58, Yreka, Calif. 23

Regis 36, Santiam 35

Salem Academy 68, Valley Catholic 44

Silverton 53, South Eugene 37

Southridge 72, Reynolds 20

Sutherlin 54, Henley 45

Taft 52, Culver 18

2021 Spartan Holiday Showcase=

Crater 49, Wilsonville 26

Ridgeview 47, Pendleton 41

Springfield 46, Corvallis 44

Willamette 43, West Albany 42

Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=

Myrtle Point 44, East Linn Christian 36

Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=

Ashland 36, Cascade Christian 30

Eagle Point 34, Harrisburg 29

Cascade Chrsitian Holiday Tournament=

Santiam Christian 51, Klamath 43

Cascade Holiday Classic=

Cascade 51, Dallas 21

McLoughlin 49, Molalla 41

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Arapahoe, Colo. 60, Oregon City 52

La Salle 54, Gilbert, Ariz. 52

West Linn 49, Jserra, Calif. 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.

Corbett vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

