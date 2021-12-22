Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet Catholic 44, Elmira 24
Clackamas 72, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53
Gresham 62, Sheldon 55
Henley 49, Ridgeview 41
Horizon Christian Hood River 59, Griswold 26
Mannahouse Christian 67, Portland Christian 44
Marist 58, Springfield 49
Sherwood 72, Wells 70
Taft 52, Culver 41
The Dalles 58, McLoughlin 39
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Bandon 55, Lakeview 30
Myrtle Point 54, Colton 38
Capitol City Classic=
Cascade 59, Salem Academy 50
Corvallis 62, South Salem 53
McNary 66, Jefferson PDX 55
Rancho Christian, Calif. 50, Silverton 38
Roosevelt 69, Beaverton 60
Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=
Phoenix 60, St. Mary's 52
Dwan Hurt Classic=
De La Salle 55, El Segundo, Calif. 39
Roby's Classic=
Astoria 70, Coquille 47
Tillamook 49, Estacada 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.
Skyview, Wash. vs. Sunset, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elmira 33, Blanchet Catholic 28
Grants Pass 50, Eureka, Calif. 42
Griswold 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 27
Lakeview 42, Bandon 31
Mohawk 33, Crow 25
Nelson 47, Century 30
Nixyaawii 69, Union 61
North Medford 58, Yreka, Calif. 23
Regis 36, Santiam 35
Salem Academy 68, Valley Catholic 44
Silverton 53, South Eugene 37
Southridge 72, Reynolds 20
Sutherlin 54, Henley 45
Taft 52, Culver 18
2021 Spartan Holiday Showcase=
Crater 49, Wilsonville 26
Ridgeview 47, Pendleton 41
Springfield 46, Corvallis 44
Willamette 43, West Albany 42
Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational=
Myrtle Point 44, East Linn Christian 36
Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=
Ashland 36, Cascade Christian 30
Eagle Point 34, Harrisburg 29
Cascade Chrsitian Holiday Tournament=
Santiam Christian 51, Klamath 43
Cascade Holiday Classic=
Cascade 51, Dallas 21
McLoughlin 49, Molalla 41
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Arapahoe, Colo. 60, Oregon City 52
La Salle 54, Gilbert, Ariz. 52
West Linn 49, Jserra, Calif. 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. Amity, ccd.
Corbett vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
