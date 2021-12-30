Nevada’s wintery weather extends east and south, new warning

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm warning has been issued for southeast Nevada and the mountains west of Las Vegas through Friday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs through 10 p.m.Friday in parts of east-central and northeast Nevada, where overnight lows could drop into the negative teens by the weekend. Five to 10 inches is expected in Elko County’s Ruby Mountains and Humboldt Range with up to 8 inches atop White Pine County mountains along the Utah line. The storm warning runs until 5 p.m. Friday for Red Rock Canyon west of Las Vegas and parts of Lincoln County, where 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the highest elevations.