Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:50 PM

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crescent Valley 54, Springfield 46

Crosshill Christian 35, Southwest Christian 30

Faith Bible 83, Ganado, Ariz. 43

Glencoe 50, Gresham 21

Harrisburg 45, Jefferson 38

Kelso, Wash. 57, Seaside 25

Mapleton 48, Siletz Valley Early College 5

Wallowa 49, Enterprise 46

2021 Cactus Jam=

Putnam 41, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35

Crusader Classic=

Amity 52, Portland Adventist 12

Central Linn 50, De La Salle 40

Country Christian 56, Yamhill-Carlton 39

Gervais 49, North Medford 32

Nyssa 59, Gold Beach 12

Regis 49, Dayton 45

Sutherlin 61, Umatilla 14

Newport Holiday Tournament=

Newport 36, Siuslaw 10

Newport Tournament=

Taft 51, Toledo 32

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Bandon 48, Oakland 38

Rogue River 51, Glide 43

Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=

Barlow 48, Benson 43

Grant 53, McNary 42

Jesuit 43, Sherwood 36

Lakeridge 46, Sheldon 43

Mountainside 54, Oregon City 36

Newberg 41, Franklin 24

South Salem 51, Central Catholic 30

Tigard 48, Century 23

Wells 50, St. Mary's Academy 38

Wilsonville 47, Skyview, Wash. 44

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 57, Woodburn 45

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Crook County 48, Ridgeview 44

Henley 42, Sisters 39

Junction City 47, Banks 39

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Astoria 39, Marshfield 29

Gladstone 36, Mazama 33

Tillamook 43, Warrenton 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings-Harbor vs. Phoenix, ccd.

Cottage Grove vs. Sweet Home, ccd.

Crosspoint Academy, Wash. vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Crosspoint Christian vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Dufur vs. Joseph, ccd.

Hood River vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

McLoughlin vs. Riverside, ccd.

Pendleton vs. Walla Walla, Wash., ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Westside Christian, ccd.

Riddle vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Weston-McEwen vs. Union, ccd.

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coquille 58, Elkton 41

Enterprise 48, Wallowa 32

King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41, Riverdale 40

Mapleton 59, Siletz Valley Early College 31

McNary 51, Lakeridge 36

North Eugene 49, Sheldon 41

Triangle Lake 54, Yoncalla 21

West Salem 55, Westview 51

Abby's Holiday Classic=

North Medford 85, Ashland 45

South Medford 63, Forest Grove 22

Cactus Jam=

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 74, Stillwater Christian, Mont. 54

Olmsted Falls, Ohio 55, Silverton 54

Oregon City 65, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 41

Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational=

Cascade Christian 73, Nyssa 55

Country Christian 59, Portland Christian 47

Crane 65, Gervais 22

Crosshill Christian 70, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Dayton 53, Portland Adventist 48

Gold Beach 69, Sutherlin 37

Regis 41, Amity 40

Les Schwab Invitational=

Beaverton 59, Barlow 43

Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30

Churchill 69, Sherwood 62

Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57

Gresham 62, Evergreen (Vancouver), Wash. 40

Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77

Tigard 55, Canby 44

Newport Holiday Classic=

Newport 80, Taft 31

Siuslaw 58, South Umpqua 47

North Marion Tournament=

North Marion 66, Pleasant Hill 50

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Bandon 62, Rogue River 15

Oakland 51, Glide 42

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 79, North Salem 24

Valley Catholic 46, Sweet Home 39

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Junction City 51, Banks 46

Mazama 59, Sisters 48

Redmond 59, Henley 45

Trinity Lutheran 64, Madras 49

Summit Holiday Classic=

Bend 69, Pendleton 41

Mountain View 75, Crook County 55

Ridgeview 71, Hockinson, Wash. 48

Toledo Holiday Tournament=

Kennedy 57, Waldport 44

Truckstop.com=

North Star Charter, Idaho 46, Vale 30

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Astoria 61, Gladstone 37

Seaside 67, Tillamook 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content