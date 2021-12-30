Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crescent Valley 54, Springfield 46
Crosshill Christian 35, Southwest Christian 30
Faith Bible 83, Ganado, Ariz. 43
Glencoe 50, Gresham 21
Harrisburg 45, Jefferson 38
Kelso, Wash. 57, Seaside 25
Mapleton 48, Siletz Valley Early College 5
Wallowa 49, Enterprise 46
2021 Cactus Jam=
Putnam 41, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35
Crusader Classic=
Amity 52, Portland Adventist 12
Central Linn 50, De La Salle 40
Country Christian 56, Yamhill-Carlton 39
Gervais 49, North Medford 32
Nyssa 59, Gold Beach 12
Regis 49, Dayton 45
Sutherlin 61, Umatilla 14
Newport Holiday Tournament=
Newport 36, Siuslaw 10
Newport Tournament=
Taft 51, Toledo 32
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Bandon 48, Oakland 38
Rogue River 51, Glide 43
Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=
Barlow 48, Benson 43
Grant 53, McNary 42
Jesuit 43, Sherwood 36
Lakeridge 46, Sheldon 43
Mountainside 54, Oregon City 36
Newberg 41, Franklin 24
South Salem 51, Central Catholic 30
Tigard 48, Century 23
Wells 50, St. Mary's Academy 38
Wilsonville 47, Skyview, Wash. 44
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 57, Woodburn 45
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Crook County 48, Ridgeview 44
Henley 42, Sisters 39
Junction City 47, Banks 39
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Astoria 39, Marshfield 29
Gladstone 36, Mazama 33
Tillamook 43, Warrenton 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings-Harbor vs. Phoenix, ccd.
Cottage Grove vs. Sweet Home, ccd.
Crosspoint Academy, Wash. vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Crosspoint Christian vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Dufur vs. Joseph, ccd.
Hood River vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
McLoughlin vs. Riverside, ccd.
Pendleton vs. Walla Walla, Wash., ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Westside Christian, ccd.
Riddle vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Weston-McEwen vs. Union, ccd.
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coquille 58, Elkton 41
Enterprise 48, Wallowa 32
King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41, Riverdale 40
Mapleton 59, Siletz Valley Early College 31
McNary 51, Lakeridge 36
North Eugene 49, Sheldon 41
Triangle Lake 54, Yoncalla 21
West Salem 55, Westview 51
Abby's Holiday Classic=
North Medford 85, Ashland 45
South Medford 63, Forest Grove 22
Cactus Jam=
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 74, Stillwater Christian, Mont. 54
Olmsted Falls, Ohio 55, Silverton 54
Oregon City 65, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 41
Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational=
Cascade Christian 73, Nyssa 55
Country Christian 59, Portland Christian 47
Crane 65, Gervais 22
Crosshill Christian 70, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Dayton 53, Portland Adventist 48
Gold Beach 69, Sutherlin 37
Regis 41, Amity 40
Les Schwab Invitational=
Beaverton 59, Barlow 43
Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30
Churchill 69, Sherwood 62
Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57
Gresham 62, Evergreen (Vancouver), Wash. 40
Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77
Tigard 55, Canby 44
Newport Holiday Classic=
Newport 80, Taft 31
Siuslaw 58, South Umpqua 47
North Marion Tournament=
North Marion 66, Pleasant Hill 50
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Bandon 62, Rogue River 15
Oakland 51, Glide 42
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 79, North Salem 24
Valley Catholic 46, Sweet Home 39
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Junction City 51, Banks 46
Mazama 59, Sisters 48
Redmond 59, Henley 45
Trinity Lutheran 64, Madras 49
Summit Holiday Classic=
Bend 69, Pendleton 41
Mountain View 75, Crook County 55
Ridgeview 71, Hockinson, Wash. 48
Toledo Holiday Tournament=
Kennedy 57, Waldport 44
Truckstop.com=
North Star Charter, Idaho 46, Vale 30
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Astoria 61, Gladstone 37
Seaside 67, Tillamook 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments