France urges green habits with new car ads, bans on plastic

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French customers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits under a series of new regulations to take effect in the coming year. Starting from Saturday, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples, pears and about 30 other items will no longer be sold in plastic. Starting from March, car ads will have to mention one of three messages urging people to use their cars less. The measures promoted by President Emmanuel Macron’s government are meant to reduce pollution and the impact of cars on greenhouse gas emissions. The government says the new regulation is expected to eliminate about one billion items of plastic waste per year.