Liz Weston: This year, resolve to leave no gift card unused

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Supply chain issues mean many people gave and received gift cards for the holidays. The more time that passes, though, the greater the likelihood that money will go unspent. Make a plan now to get value from your cards by either using, regifting or donating them. Try setting calendar reminders or giving yourself a deadline to redeem your gift cards, such as National Use Your Gift Card Day. And if you don’t plan to cash in your cards right away, keep an eye out for expiration dates and dormancy fees.