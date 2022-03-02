Full Access High Desert celebrates 20th anniversary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Full Access High Desert Executive Director Heather Hopkins-Slechta states, “We are honored to have been a member of the Intellectual and Developmental Disability community in Central and High Desert Oregon for 20 years."

"It has been fascinating to see the changes to services throughout the years and even more so to see the dreams, goals, and accomplishments of the individuals we have served during this time.”

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson and Lake counties.

Full Access High Desert has provided case management to adults (18+) with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities since 2002 for eligible residents of Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties.

We are a local nonprofit agency in Central/ High Desert Oregon that serves adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to live fully in their communities, consistent with their preferences and choices. We support the individuals we serve through Person Centered planning and aid them in locating and accessing resources that will assist them with their disability related support needs.

By providing assistance and support, these individuals are able to live in their own homes or family homes. This allows the opportunity to keep families together; honor and individual’s choice, dignity, and basic human rights; provide a platform for individuals to give back to their community through employment and other activities; and is more cost effective than more comprehensive services.

Full Access High Desert is one of 14 Support Service Brokerages that serve individuals throughout the state. Brokerages are the result of the Staley settlement, which was brought forth by individuals and families advocating for a community support system that didn’t previously exist.

Brokerages provide a navigation point for people and coordinate additional services such as personal care, employment supports, and community access supports. A change in 2013 also afforded these services to children through county programs and allowed for adults to have a choice in receiving services either from a county program or a Support Service Brokerage such as Full Access High Desert.

Our Mission: Assisting Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to Pursue a Quality of Life in Central Oregon That is Consistent with Their Preferences and Choices. Do you have a family member or are an individual with an Intellectual or Developmental Disability age 18 or older who would like to know more about Full Access High Desert? Please visit our website at fullaccesshd.org.