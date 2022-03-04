EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia’s nuclear plant strike?

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Russian shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant that sparked a fire at one of its six reactors has raised fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. Concerns faded Friday after Ukrainian authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished. While there was damage to the reactor compartment, the safety of the unit was not affected. Even though the nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is protected from fire, nuclear safety experts and the International Atomic Energy Agency warn that waging war in and around such facilities presents extreme risks. Even before the attack, the IAEA director said he was gravely concerned with Russian military operations nearby.