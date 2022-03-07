Palestinian shot, killed after stabbing 2 Israeli policemen

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City before he was shot and killed by police, the second such attack in as many days. Medics say they’re treating two men in their 20s — the two officers — who are in moderate condition. The police say the attacker was critically wounded on Monday and later died. On Sunday, police shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian after he stabbed an officer in the Old City. The officer was lightly injured. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force after past confrontations.