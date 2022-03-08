1,000 migrants fail in attempt to reach Spanish enclave

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say around 1,000 migrants tried unsuccessfully to climb over the barrier separating Morocco from one of Spain’s African enclaves on Tuesday morning. The representative for Spain’s government in Melilla said that Moroccan border guards repelled the attempt while Spanish border guards remained positioned on the other side of the frontier. This comes a week after several hundred people managed to reach the Spanish side on back-to-back days. People fleeing violence or poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa sometimes use mass border incursions to try to reach Melilla and Spain’s other city on the North Africa coast, Ceuta, as a springboard to continental Europe.