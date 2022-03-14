ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of March 14-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of March 14-18.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will be working on the U.S. 97 southbound alignment installing the new wildlife undercrossing. The contractor has installed a detour lane shift that will route traffic around the excavation work. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work zone and be prepared for the traffic pattern change. No delays are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The Contractor will not be working on this project this week.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete.

The Contractor will not be working on this project this week.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

The contractor will be performing intermittent single lane closures throughout the 3rd St. corridor to facilitate construction activities. Most of the work this week will be between NE Webster Ave and NE Olney Ave. Expect minor delays for traffic. Cyclists will be merging with vehicles through the work zone and pedestrians will have a posted detour route. Access to NE Underwood Ave from 3rd St. is currently closed, use an alternate route.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The contractor will continue work on the shoulder during the day and will perform single lane closures in both the north and southbound directions on Sunday night 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. to pave the median. During the median paving operations 61st and Quarry Ave. will not be accessible from the northbound lanes of U.S. 97.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The contractor will be performing a full road closure of Hamby Road at U.S. 20 starting Tuesday morning February 15 and the closure will be in effect until March 18. Please use alternate route during this closure. A detour route will be posted.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Single lane closures from milepost 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 both eastbound and westbound through May 22. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26. Single lane closure with flagging on Frontage Rd for tree removal. Contractor will start excavating around bridge ends.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

The contractor will be performing single lane closures for striping from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday March 14 through Thursday March 17. Expect delays.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork on Brett Way and Wings Way. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work will start on Nevada Street Bridge at milepost 273.71. Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue traffic control will be installed to reduce lane width for the bridge work, expect 20 minute delays.

U.S. 97: Traffic control will be installed for lane shift and barrier installation, Expect 20 minute delays. Bridge work excavation behind barrier will start, expect no delays.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full weekend closures of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays through 6 a.m. on Mondays. The established signed detour route is via I-84 to U.S. 97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9th, 2021 and May 23 2022. Additional weekend closures may be needed later in 2022.

Crews will be doing single lane closures at night Monday through Wednesday, expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location in Washington.