Old news becomes official as NFL free agency period begins

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Russell Wilson to Denver, Carson Wentz to Washington, Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Chandler Jones to Las Vegas, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the LA Chargers, Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville. So what if it’s old news? On Wednesday, teams could come clean after all the recent leaks made those moves — and dozens of others — common knowledge throughout the NFL. Yes, the 2022 business year has begun, and with it come the official announcements of who is going where for what and how much.