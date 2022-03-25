Koerstz Madsen leads JTBC Classic in bid for second in a row

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the JTBC Classic in a bid to win in consecutive starts. Two weeks after winning in Thailand to become the LPGA Tour’s first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen was back on top at Aviara in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills. Lydia Ko and Hye-Jin Choi and were 9 under, and Jin Young Ko was another stroke back with Na Rin An and Maude-Aimee Leblanc. Jin Young Ko shot 71. Coming off a victory three weeks ago in Singapore, she extended her tour record for consecutive sub-par rounds to 32, but her run of rounds in the 60s ended at 16.