China calls for probe into Bucha killings, assigns no blame

BEIJING (AP) — China says the reports and images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “deeply disturbing” but that no one should be blamed until all facts are know. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said China supports all initiatives and measures “conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis” and is ready to work with the international community to prevent “any harm to civilians.” The killings in Bucha place further pressure on Beijing over its largely pro-Russian stance and attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict. China has called for talks while refusing to criticize Russia over its invasion. It opposes economic sanctions on Moscow and blames Washington and NATO for provoking the war.