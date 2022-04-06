Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for sale with $5.2 M estimate

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said Wednesday that the jersey could fetch more than 4 million pounds ($5.2 million) in an online auction that opens April 20. Maradona scored two goals during the game, including one that bounced off his fist. He later said it been scored “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.” The shirt will be on display in Sotheby’s London showroom during the April 20-May 4 bidding period.