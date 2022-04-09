Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2. Cardinals rookie manager Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark. Bench coach Skip Schumaker filled in for Marmol. Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.