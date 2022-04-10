US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

By ROBERT BURNS and HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander. That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to identify the new commander and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. According to U.S. officials, he has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theaters. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”